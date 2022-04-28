The 2022 edition of the Palma International Boat Show opened today and it is 20 percent larger than last year as the nautical industry celebrates sailing out of the pandemic and embracing a return to normality.

Today, the mood on the stands was extremely positive with many people talking of a major bounce in activity, in particular demand for yachts of all sizes from the global market.

This year’s boat show, which has grown to become one of the most important and popular in the Mediterranean, features 276 participating companies, six more than in 2019 and 49 more than last year, which represents an increase of 21% over 2021. In addition, a total of 264 vessels are moored up in the show area right in front of La Lonja.

Plus there are some spectacular superyachts on show and some great food to enjoy.

The nautical industry is vital for the local economy, generating around 840 million euros a year, creating more than 4,500 direct jobs and involves almost 650 companies. And the boat show this year expects to receive a record number of visitors.