Dear Sir,



Having read Donald Trelford’s column on Thursday, I do hope you know how privileged you are to have such an insightful and wise contributor to the Bulletin. His description of Theresa May’s hubris, her disillusioned Brexit treaty and mental state, was spot on. If only his column could appear in the Daily Mail where the new editor seems intent on killing off half his readership over his elitist support for the Brexit remain camp.

Andrew Ferguson