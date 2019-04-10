Shares:

End of the road for Majorca’s most infamous street?

Amid all the booze and party boat crackdowns, did you hear that the council is carrying out three months of roadworks along the whole stretch of the Punta Ballena in Magalluf this summer?

Many shops and bars fear it will sound the death knell for businesses on “The Strip” and some aren’t even planning on opening because of all the noise and disruption (and the prediction of a quieter season too).

Thought it may be something you may wish to look at - call me a cynic but it seems a clever way of strangling the businesses that the council/Melia would like to say good riddance to, as the investment overhaul of the resort gathers pace.

Many of the surrounding roads had new pipes laid during the winter - but Punta Ballena didn’t. Until, it appears, the season swings into action!

