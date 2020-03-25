Customers have the choice of a refund or change of date. 24-04-2019 HERVE GOUSSE

Dear Sir,

Easyjet information on Rescue Flights is not as helpful as it might be. Information is given only in negative terms. Flights are not called Rescue Flights and cancelled flights only give an option for refund or shift to a later flight as long as easyJet remains flying. It would be helpful if Easyjet could commit to positive terms.

"A Rescue Flight is planned" to give confidence to those with outstanding bookings such as ours, rescheduled Palma-Luton March 19 to 30, which remains a possibility. Others seeking a return might also be encouraged to book as it remains scheduled in both directions.

Easyjet have built an excellent service over other airlines in recent years and with further refinements deserves to keep its reputation. We had planned to return to Majorca in May/June time but at present, it would appear we are already here.

Sincerely,

Michael Baylis

Puerto Pollensa