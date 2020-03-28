Shares:

Dear Sir,

I have read that farmers are getting financial assistance during this crisis.

The UK are offering the self employed 80% of their income.

Here, we are being offered one month non-payment of autonomous and the offer of a government loan. Our businesses are closed, we cannot claim on insurance, the airports are closed, there are no tourists, there will be no season to speak of. How are we expected to carry on without any money coming in?

We have started a petition. Please share.

Many thanks and regards

Allison Holland