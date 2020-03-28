Government assistance
Dear Sir,
I have read that farmers are getting financial assistance during this crisis.
The UK are offering the self employed 80% of their income.
Here, we are being offered one month non-payment of autonomous and the offer of a government loan. Our businesses are closed, we cannot claim on insurance, the airports are closed, there are no tourists, there will be no season to speak of. How are we expected to carry on without any money coming in?
We have started a petition. Please share.
Many thanks and regards
Allison Holland
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.