Dear Sir,
Sewage spills in Puerto Pollensa have been going on for over 10 years and nothing has been done. We were swimming off Pine Walk in 2019 and were advised by a resident that sewage had contaminated the water. There were no beach closure signs.
This is shocking and if holidaymakers, like us, boycott the town in the future then the local economy will suffer its second major hit. Under investment in infrastructure is to blame and to be honest, they deserve to suffer. People have discovered that places like Greece, Italy, Croatia, Florida offer far better value for money and a safer beach holiday. Adios.
John Reeves
