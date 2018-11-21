Shares:

For an area which didn't really celebrate Christmas until about three decades ago, Majorca is certainly getting into the festive spirit. The Christmas lights will be officially switched on tomorrow night in Palma. The centre of the city will look fantastic as usual. But isn't it all a bit too early? I do not want to be a killjoy but there are at least five weeks to go to Christmas and already we are into full festive swing. The city council wanted the lights to coincide with Black Friday, the discounted shopping day. No one could say that Palma is not moving with the times. Retailers are hoping that a good festive period will help counterbalance the rather inferior holiday season this year.

If the Palma city council wants to get into full northern European mode, then perhaps it should allow shops to stay open later and even open on a Sunday. This could give the city a lift. Tomorrow night the lights will be switched on at 7p.m. and once all the fun and music comes to an end the shops will be closing. Shouldn't retailers be allowed to stay open to at least ten? After all, it is a pretty special occasion. What Palma can't do is have Black Friday and Cyber Monday and stick to its rather old-fashioned opening hours.

The Christmas lights will now remain in place right up to San Sebastian next January. The council should be congratulated for all their hard work on the festive decorations because the city will look great. But a word of wisdom - allow Sunday opening.