Electric scooters, bicycles, roller bladders, skate boarders have all found a place on Palma's pavements and they are a clear and present danger to pedestrians. I have one question for the Palma council: why it is allowed? Some city centre streets have become mini-racetracks for foot-powered vehicles and how more pedestrians are not injured I will never know. The Calle Olmos is a classic example; a central street leading from the public transport hub in the Plaza España down to the centre of the capital. But be on your guard, as at some times of the day you walk down there at your peril and you almost need eyes in the back of your head. Anything from bicycles to motorised scooters and all the other new fancy two-wheeled vehicles have all joined pedestrians; a step in the wrong direction could cost you dearly.

The city council spent large sums of money building cycle tracks across the city, in some places eating up the pavement. So why don't our two-wheeled friends stay off the pavement and use the cycle tracks? It makes perfect sense to me. Why should pedestrians have to be on their guard at all times because of the threat from the two-wheeled mob? If this problem continues I can see Palma having a serious problem this summer when the streets (hopefully) become filled with tourists. I am sure that somewhere deep in the Spanish penal code, legislation does exist over these pedal-powered vehicles, but sadly the legislation is not being enforced.