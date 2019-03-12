Shares:

Carles Puigdemont has been rather quiet of late as he enjoys his life in self-imposed exile in Belgium, but over the weekend he dropped a new bombshell. It was announced that he intends to run in the 26 May European Parliament elections as the leading candidate of Junts per Catalunya (JxCat). "It is the moment to make another step to internationalize the self-determination right of Catalonia from Europe’s heart to all the world," Puigdemont said on Twitter. However, there is a flaw in this. He may get elected but he could also get arrested or deceive all those who may vote for him.

If elected, he would have to be sworn in to the role here in Spain, where he will be arrested on charges of rebellion and misuse of public funds. If he fails to be sworn in within a set period of time, he will not be allowed to assume his seat in the European Parliament, according to the electoral law, therefore letting his supporters down yet again.

In view of his current situation, there are people who doubt whether he is eligible to stand, so really his is just one big publicity stunt and another nose-thumbing to Spain and the EU, which he has also fallen out of love with. He recently hit out at the European Union for being "more concerned" about Venezuela than what is happening in Madrid. His problem is that he cannot accept having failed to deliver independence and now he cannot stop wingeing.