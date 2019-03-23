Shares:

You could get rather angry over Brexit. In fact, it makes my blood boil. I am angry not because my country has become the laughing stock of the world, I am angry because the careers and the very livelihood of millions of Britons have been put in jeopardy because of the stupidity of party politics. There was (is) a theory that if Brexit is not implemented the British public will lose faith in politics. I would say that it has already been lost. You can't point to a single figure in parliament who deserves any sort of praise over Brexit. MPs, from all parties, have failed miserably in what should have been their finest hour over an issue which is so complex that no one is too sure what it is all about. The government has had over two years to get a deal which would be accepted by parliament, and we are still light years away from any sort of agreement.

We are heading for a no-deal Brexit; almost the Doomsday scenario which so many people have sought to avoid and have warned of its dangers. Parliament should take no pride in their endless debates and votes because it has all been for little or even nothing. Britain is in danger of crashing out without a deal which will spell disaster for the British economy; no deal equals uncertainty which equals economic meltdown. The mother of all parliaments appears to be lost over an issue which the majority of its members do not want but they are duty bound to accept. But at what cost?