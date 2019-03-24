Shares:

Charles de Gaulle has always been portrayed as a villain for attempting to block Britain's entry into the Common Market. De Gaulle argued that Britain didn't fit into Europe because of its economy, its outlook and its close relationship with the US. I had always thought that this was a stab in the back for Britain from a man who owed so much to the country for standing by him during the Second World War. But looking back and seeing the Brexit mess, perhaps he was right and Britain should never have been allowed to join.

I think it is almost safe to say that Britain has never been comfortable as a member of the EU. The EU has always got bad press in Britain from "straight bananas" to being an "unelected body." Why? Why is it that the rest of Europe can quite happily be a member of the European Union and Britain can't? Times have certainly changed since Britain became a member of the Common Market, but the view of many remains the same: European Union is not good for Britain.

Before the referendum Britain was in a relatively good place: stable government with a majority, the world's fifth biggest economy, low unemployment and high economic growth rates, sterling was strong and all appeared well. But all of a sudden, the earthquake - Britain voted to leave the European Union. It was certainly a bold decision, which could prove costly.

Looking back almost 50 years and perhaps de Gaulle was right. He sensed that Britain was not ready.