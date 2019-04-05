Shares:

Over the past few days a number of countries have hinted that they are more than willing to help the UK resolve the Brexit mess, apart from France, but for a while now, in public, Spain has said very little to give visitors from the UK and UK residents living here some form of assurances that it is prepared to do all it can to make sure disruption is kept to a minimum. We have been led to understand that behind closed doors Spain are onboard; it even agreed in parliament in Madrid that it will be as sympathetic as possible to UK residents. However, since then it has been more obsessed with Gibraltar, winning its campaign yesterday, and now it has emerged that Pedro Sanchez has compared Brexit to the problem he faces in Catalonia.

The prime minister has been quoted as saying that the rhetoric in both cases is based on lies, which lead societies down a blind alley. In a joint interview with The Guardian, La Repubblica, Le Monde and Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung he pointed the finger at far-right parties, such as UKIP, for creating the debacle and misleading the general public at the referendum. He even went as far as saying how he would have worded the question - "Do you want to stay in a better Europe?" is how he would have put it. He did say that he and Theresa May have a "very close" relationship, but the EU has made it clear that no unilateral deals can be made until The Deal has been approved.