I think a considerable number of people, myself included, are wondering whether Boris Johnson can be trusted to be the prime minister of the world´s fifth biggest economy and a country whose political and economic future is in doubt because of Brexit. To be honest, I have never been a Boris fan. I have always thought that he was a bit of a buffoon. Running London is not like running Britain, but to be honest he does have some achievements as mayor; after all, he presided over the London Olympics, one of the most successful to date.

Over recent days I have been researching Johnson and I have come to the conclusion that perhaps he is not such a buffoon but a capable and rather ruthless politician who would inject plenty of energy into the job. I do get the impression that Johnson would do his best to get the job done and perhaps a Johnson sort of character is needed on the world stage to secure the necessary trading agreements which are needed post- Brexit.

I would say that Johnson needs a strong and capable deputy, who could offset some of his faults. What is clear is that Johnson is heading to Number 10; for how long, we will have to wait and see. In the same way as the referendum promise on European Union membership neutralised UKIP and Nigel Farage in 2015, perhaps Boris Johnson is the only one who can overcome Farage again. But Johnson must also remember it is not a question of who is the best "leave" leader. Britain is split and he will have to sell his idea on how the country will survive after leaving the European Union to a sizeable part of the electorate who believe in the EU.