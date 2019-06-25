Shares:

Those of little faith were not expecting Real Mallorca to overturn a 2-0 deficit against Deportivo and secure promotion to the top flight of Spanish and global football on Sunday night, but Real Mallorca pulled off a miracle to the delight of a packed Son Moix stadium.

The last time Real Mallorca were promoted was 29 June 1997, and I was fortunate enough to have been in Madrid as part of the press pack to cover the game against Vallecas. Sadly, I had to watch the match on TV, I was based at the newspaper Marca and my job was to scan and transmit the photographs back to Palma. But I was back at the hotel in time for the celebrations which went on well into the early hours, pretty much until it was time to board the flight home.

Mallorca then went on to enjoy one of their best periods in the club's history, winning the King's Cup, securing European football, beating the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal and narrowly losing the last Cup Winners' cup final in Birmingham against Lazio. They were the glory days and, who knows, Real Mallorca could be embarking on another glorious era.

Football fans in general can now look forward to some of the best players in the world playing in Palma next season, with all the so-called Real Mallorca fans who have been in hiding over the past few years about to spring out of the woodwork and return to the stadium. Mallorca deserve and need their supporters, so get behind the team again.