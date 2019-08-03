Shares:

The Ashes are burning, the European football leagues are poised for kick off, but the big one is the rugby World Cup in Japan which I predict is going to be the toughest in the history of the tournament and England, if the team is not careful, is going to be in the group of death.

Apart from France in England’s group, my biggest concern is Argentina.

The Pumas are currently playing in the Rugby Championship, the Southern Hemisphere’s alternative to the Six Nations, and the side is performing extremely and worryingly well.

What is more, Argentina’s top rugby club, the Jaguares, which account for the best part of 70 percent of the national side, the remaining 30 percent either play in France or Saracens, as in the case of their captain, recently reached the final of the Super Rugby where they were beaten by the Cantebrury Crusaders in Christchurch.

The Jaguares will be Argentina’s bulk suppliers in Japan, giving the side a symbiotic understanding not many can match.

If Mario Ledesma’s charges can see off France in a mouth-watering opener, they will be a threat to anyone, especially England.

An opening victory over France can set the tone - a potential quarter-final against Australia, Wales or Fiji would hold no fear for Los Pumas and all the while England have got to be in the mix or Eddie Jones’s long term plans for his side could be cut rather short. Don’t cry for Argentina!