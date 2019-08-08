Shares:

I will no doubt be advised, by some, to mind my own business as “we are guests in Spain” but no one objects to comments on Spanish politics, tourism, driving habits etc. While the Spanish media are all too quick to take a swipe at anything British they object to - Palma City Council and the Balearic government should do everything within their powers to stop tomorrow night’s bullfight from going ahead in the capital.

In 2015 a local campaign calling for a complete ban gathered 127,000 signatures, that far out numbers the size of the crowd expected tomorrow, and will no doubt have gathered even more support over the past few years.

I thought there was supposed to be a bullfighting ban in the Balearics, it was passed in 2016 and subsequently challenged by the former Partido Popular right wing Spanish government in Madrid. But they are no longer in government, they’ve been put out to pasture, rather like the bulls which arrived on the island on Tuesday, although politicians don’t get killed at the end of their weekly sessions. Supporters of bullfighting argue that it is a key part of Spanish culture and have gone to court to protect the spectacle although a host of regions want to ban bullfighting.

I went to one once, right in the heart of bullfighting country in Anadalusia - culture it is not, I would not even say it’s a sport. It’s pure bloodthirsty cruelty which has to be stopped. I am surprised the EU allows it.