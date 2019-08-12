Letter to the Editor
Hi, we hired a pedalo in Alcudia today and paddled relatively close to the shore away from the port.
We saw many many jellyfish in the sea between lifeguard huts 4 and 5, in and around other boats, swimmers and snorklers.
We stayed within the yellow bouys which is the designated swimming area.
Concerned about other users getting stung.
Karen
