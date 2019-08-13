Shares:

To be honest you can see why Majorca is visited by so many tourists every year because its hotels are really first class and deserve praise.

Over the last nine days I have stayed in two totally different hotels in the north and south of the island... and they were both superb.

My hotel in Puerto Pollensa was all-inclusive but there was a great variety of food which catered for everyone´s taste. Now, I know all-inclusive holidays are in the spotlight thanks to their direct impact on bars and restaurants.

Having said that there were three bars and restaurants in front of the hotel and they were packed every night. Full marks to their owners for thinking outside the box and putting on an excellent entertainment package every night which ensured their success.

Selling British beer and offering Sky TV was once enough but not any longer especially if you are competing against all inclusive hotels with their very own entertainment package. I found Puerto Pollensa very nice, probably not as busy as previous years but still with enough tourists to ensure that the season ends in the profit margin.

My other hotel was on the outskirts of Paguera and it was also excellent. No all-inclusive but with sensible bar and restaurant prices it was a real joy.

Plenty is said about the local tourist industry and obviously it does have its faults but its hotels are excellent.

Majorca might win the battle with cheaper destinations thanks to hotels, beaches and bars and restaurants.