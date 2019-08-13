Letters to the Editor
Ref. Humphrey carter 'The price of Boris'
I am afraid you totaly miss the point. What you are seeing now is 100% the fault of the members of parliment not respecting democracy.
'You cannot choose what votes you wish to respect. From a resident here who is affected by the pound as well.
Having lived and work here 43 years before the disaster of the EU.
I think I have a much better view than most.
Michael Everett
