The whole Brexit leave process, which is allegedly being plotted by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, appears to have more twists than a Jeffrey Archer bestseller and fails to take into account that millions of people actually voted against Brexit.

Johnson became Prime Minister via the backdoor and now he appears to want to take Britain out of the EU through skullduggery and through the back door.

It is a fantastic plot...call an election so that parliament is not sitting and Britain simply drops out and parliament can do nothing. But Johnson is playing a dangerous game and if he does go for a No Deal Brexit he could find the electorate saying No Deal to him.

The only sensible way forward is to call a general election; Johnson can champion his Brexit credentials and then let the British voters have their say.

What he can´t do is take Britain out because three years ago 18 million people voted to leave thinking that it was just a question of signing a few documents and the National Health Service would be richer to the tune of 300 million pounds.

I think everyone has now realised that leaving the European Union is no easy task and the No Deal scenario is a nightmare.

Sterling has slumped and the British economy is close to recession and Britain hasn´t left yet. It is not a question of talking Britain down, it is a question of sensible non-flagging waving common sense.

Johnson must surely realise that he can´t take Britain out without the backing of parliament.