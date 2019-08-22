Shares:

The Balearic economy is slowing down and growth is below the national average, according to the latest figures. The local economy will grow about two percent this year. But to be honest, Majorca - economically speaking - should be doing much better and questions should be asked as to why the economy is not booming despite the drop in tourism being forecast for this year.

We are constantly and quite rightly being told that this island is unique and people are literally queuing up to come on holiday or to buy a home here.

The Port of Palma must be making a small fortune from the record number of cruise ships which are visiting the port and tourists are even paying a levy to the Balearic government to come to these shores.

So what is the problem? I wouldn´t say that the Balearic Islands are too well administered. There is infact too much government, ranging from local councils to the Council of Majorca to the Balearic government. Three separate organisations to administer four islands with a population of one million.

Secondly, I believe that the islands are not taking advantage of the fact that Palma is one of the key points in the Mediterranean. It must be remembered that only 50 percent of passengers whose vessel docks in Palma actually come ashore.

To be honesty poverty or economic growth shouldn´t be a problem for a group of islands with such a high standard of living. Someone or somebody is not doing their job right.