Incidents at many popular fiestas on the island and now reports of rowdy behaviour in one of the island´s most exclusive areas, Puerto Andratx.

Just what is going on? Magalluf and the Playa de Palma once had the label of Majorca´s “behaving badly areas” but now the problem appears to be spreading to other areas including Cala Ratjada.

Even some of the popular fiestas on the island are being tainted with rowdy behaviour. Granted that Majorca is a holiday island and of course people like to let their hair down but the problem is becoming serious with incidents across the island, which is a great pity.

The time has certainly come for the local authorities, who have direct contol over the local police, and police chiefs from the National Police and Guardia Civil to come together and try and resolve the problem.

Perhaps, what is needed is more officers on patrol in areas where incidents are constantly being reported. I know that the police services have a manning problem and of course there are literally hundreds of thousands of people on holiday on the island during the summer months which makes their job even harder.

But something needs to be done and fast. And we are not talking just tourists. These outbreaks of bad behaviour involve all nationalities including Majorcans. The island is still one of the safest and trouble free areas in Spain bar a couple of exemptions (Magalluf and the Playa de Palma) but the exemptions appear to be growing.