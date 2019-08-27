The Demons at the St Bartholomew fiestas. 24-08-2019 Shirley Roberts

This week we have read two articles in English prestigious newspapers about Soller. The first was the report of the potential purchase of the Soller Train Company by wealthy investors. The Guardian ran with the story and told the world of the history of the train and its ownership by local people in its 100-year life.

The journalist was in full flow about how local people would say no to the eye- watering share price they were being offered. The conclusion of this story will not be known until the vote in September and then I expect The Guardian will write on the outcome.

Then a few days ago in The Times the Soller orange, and in particular the watering systems, were being praised. Apparently the Soller Valley can teach drought ridden areas a thing or two about water preservation.

The taste of the canoneta oranges are mighty special and we are glad to have as much publicity as possible. I will always have a soft spot for The Times – it was there I started as a copy writer. The circle of life has brought me here and now it is the Majorca Daily Bulletin that gets the benefit of my early days training in Printing House Square.

The attachment of people world wide to the Soller Valley is very well known. But the idea that twice in one week we get two good stories hitting the streets and websites is just amazing. I am thinking it would be good if we could make it three in a row – working on that right now.

The St Bartholomew Fiesta has just finished. A splendid celebration of all that is good here. One of the highlights was the presentation to the City of a specially adapted vehicle. We have eight severely disabled young people in our world and this vehicle will enable them to expand their horizons and have more of a life.

Tofol Castanyer and other athletes have done masses for this cause and it was great that the presentation happened in the middle of fiesta. On Saturday evening the great and the good gathered in the middle of the main road between tunnel and port. The occasion was the planting of the new orange tree. The work, which was inaugurated on the fiesta of St Bartholomew, was donated by the Solleric artist Toful Colum. It is an orange tree built of iron – an iron work sculpture.

The day after the fire run when demons ran our streets the clean up begins. Monday saw the hose pipes out and the prayer for rain begin. With thousands in the centre it is impossible to have enough toilets in the place. The inevitable happens and many streets smell of wee. What we need now, for many reasons, is a good long downpour. The Soller Valley needs a wash and there are signs that rain might happen at the middle of the week. We have all got so used to endless days of heat and sunshine that we can’t quite believe it will ever rain again.

I collected my duvet from Rachel’s Laundry the other day where it has resided since June, after cleaning. There was no urgency in collecting as I know I won’t be using it until November. The only problem for Rachel is that she has fifty other people thinking the same as me. She is overflowing with newly cleaned duvets renting a space on her busy premises. I must admit to feeling guilty when I collected it…

As September approaches the vibe changes here. We have already seen a large exodus of people as Monday came. Our French friends depart en masse leaving the English families who go at the weekend. September is one of the busiest months of the year for adult holidays.

A few babies under 3 years are left but otherwise it is chic coupledom. These are those that love the sunset vibe and the roof top bars. Some restaurants have waiting lists already for the September weekends and the staff know they are going to be ultra busy.

Our wish list this week is for rain for a couple of days to freshen us and top up the reservoirs.

Safe journeys home to all our families and welcome to the couples and weddings of September. More fiestas and party nights to come. The summer isn’t over yet – that is for sure.