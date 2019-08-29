Shares:

A cunning plan or a kick in the teeth for democracy?

I will let you decide but Prime Minister Boris Johnson has certainly been bold and he could just be the person who delivers Brexit. On the other hand his days in Number 10 could be numbered if Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn pushes ahead with a no-confidence.

The Prime Minister has effectively reduced the time parliament has to debate and vote on any Brexit deal or development, with what appears to a rather outrageous stunt; by dissolving parliament for a new Queen´s speech.

To be honest if this is the best thing that Johnson can do to achieve Brexit, then will the last person to leave Britain please turn the light off. Whatever happened to negotiation, not with just the European Union but with British Members of Parliament and with the British people. Johnson is trying to push Brexit through via the back door in an effort to break the deadlock in parliament.

There are some who will say that MPs will never reach a decision on Brexit and parliament will never agree so the Prime Minister had little option but to take this action. But I would tell them that Britain is admired across the world for its democracy and its parliament.

The whole Brexit process may not have shown parliament in a good light but it was democracy at work. By trying to run rough-shot over parliament Johnson could be accused of failing the British people and their parliament.