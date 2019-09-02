Shares:

Whatever your views on Brexit, the last three years in Britain have been a rather sad affair and I suspect that once the matter is finally dealt with, Britain will be a different place.

To be honest I just wish that former Prime Minister David Cameron had never called the referendum in the first place because the issue has effectively split Britain right down the middle; worst scare scenario: Britain leaves the European Union but Scotland and Northern Ireland leave the Union.

I can understand why people voted to leave and I do appreciate that the European Union is an issue which has always caused controversy in Britain (I remember my parents still discussing how they voted in the last referendum over the Common Market). But the main issue at the moment is how does Britain overcome the Brexit mess, avoid recession and keep the union as it is.

I think retaining the union is one of the biggest challenges faced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and also bringing the country together if and when Britain ever leaves the European Union.

Johnson made a bold gamble this week by reducing the time parliament has to debate Brexit; it could be described as undemocratic but some form of action was needed to break the deadlock in parliament.

Was it the right move? Well, time will tell. But the last three years haven´t shown Britain in its best light and I do worry that Britain doesn´t have a proper plan when and if it leaves the European Union.

What is happening today will affect the generations of tomorrow. Let us just hope that British politicians get it right.