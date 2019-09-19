Shares:

Another day, another general election in Spain. But you can almost safely say that we will be back to square one on November 10 because bar a miracle no single party will win an overall majority. The problem will be the turnout.

Voter apathy is slowly starting to creep in and asking Spaniards to vote for a fourth time in four years is almost a bridge too far. Spanish acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who won the elections in April, will almost certainly win again and his Spanish Socialist Party will be in a position to form a new government (again). But unless he can find some coalition partners, which he has been incapable of doing so far, we will be back to square one. But Spain could move to the right.

If the parties on the right of Spanish politics perform well then we could be heading for a right wing coalition consisting of the Partido Popular, Ciudadanos and the hardliners at Vox.

The problem is Vox; there is opposition in some quarters about going into government with a party on the far right eventhough Sanchez was prepared to go into government with a party on the far left of Spanish politics, Podemos. The political deadlock must be broken because otherwise, Spain will not only have a severe case of voter apathy it will also damage the economy.

Prime Minister Sanchez should fear the prospect of a right wing coalition because it is a possibility. He may be the winner but he could walk away with nothing at all.