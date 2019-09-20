Shares:

Like everyone else I have suffered with the shortage of taxis in Palma this summer. I have been forced to wait for an hour on numerous occasions. Now the average Palma resident blames the cruise ships, not the fact that whole taxi network in the city could be better organised.

I would say that at least 50 percent of all Palma cabs are stationed at the airport at any one time. Cabbies have decided that it is better to wait for hours at the airport than driving around Palma. This is obviously their decision but I believe that the city council should put a limit on the cabs which are allowed to wait at the airport, afterall they do provide a public service. The associations of taxi drivers are never going to allow an increase in the number of cabs in the city during the summer months. You can see their point. During the summer months is when cabbies earn most of their income and obviously they have to survive during the winter.

Taxis from other municipalities, under certain circumstances, should be allowed to pick up in Palma, if city cabs are busy, especially during the summer months. This would ensure that the necessary public service requirements are being followed and there would be no more long queues.

And finally if the local authorities want Palma to be a major cruise line centre they should ensure that it is prepared for this large task. It is no good welcoming a mega-cruise ship to the city if there are not enough taxis in the city.