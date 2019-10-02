Shares:

Dear Sir

Such a sad way but ironic that Spanish resentment shown to British Tourists, the graffiti and attitudes promoted across your country has now been realised by the collapse of Thomas Cook.

Our exit from the European union can only add to the disruption and job losses in Spain.

Perhaps a more pragmatic and less bullying approach should be encouraged by yourselves and your EU dictatorship leaders when seeking future trading relationship with the UK.

Peter Barrington