Royals and the press
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have embarked on a dangerous game which could end in tears for the royal couple. They are taking legal action against three tabloid newspapers even though it could be argued that the royal couple need the media more than the media needs them.
Take this latest trip to southern Africa; the media contigent accompanying them was enormous. Prince Harry has certainly courted the media in the past and his huge popularity amongst the British public is partly due to the favourable headlines which he has enjoyed in the very same newspapers he is now taking legal action against.
The tabloids are not as fearsome as they once were but they are still powerful and they can change public opinion. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not have a clearly defined role and they need the media more than ever to broadcast and report on their international tours. If this media coverage is not forthcoming then they have a problem.
Imagine if the media had not elected to accompany them on their tour of Southern Africa? It would have just been another tour. Now, I suspect that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle feel that they have a valid complaint against the tabloids and I suspect that many will support them. I also get the impression that the Duke and Duchess appear to want to lead “normal lives” even though they are members of the royal family. Prince Harry and his wife should follow the great example set by Queen Elizabeth; hard work and dedication and not getting involved in situations, which at best, could be complicated and at worst dangerous.
Nick / Hace about 1 hour
I don’t need a tabloid to have an opinion about these two time wasters. The only reason he is “famous” is due to the untimely death of his mother. Princess Margaret’s and Princess Anne’s kids are the example they should be following (seen but not heard), not some PR’s from Hollywood.