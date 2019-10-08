Letter to the Editor
Dear Sir
I would like to thank editor and staff for producing a good paper for us who cannot read Spanish.
Two weeks in your country on holiday was great. I have just returned to England and told my pals all about your paper how helpful it as been once again thank you very much.
Yours respectfully
Kevin O’Grady
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.