The new BBC series, The Mallorca Files, couldn’t come at a better time for the Balearics. I am told that the ten part series shows the islands in a fantastic light eventhough the subject matter is based around crime on the island!

But if The Mallorca Files can do what Bergerac did for Jersey then the islands are going to get some priceless promotion at a time when most Britons are thinking about their holiday in the sun.

The premiere also comes just weeks after a major promotion drive for the islands in the British capital so for a few weeks Majorca is going to be the buzz word. There is even better news for the Balearics because a second series of Mallorca Files is to be made shortly. I would urge the Balearics to use The Mallorca Files as much as possible in their promotional drives.

The number of TV productions which are being made on the island is continuing to grow which is fantastic news. At the moment the Balearic tourist industry needs as much help as it can get as it faces stiff competition from competing resorts in eastern Turkey and north Africa. With the winds of recession blowing through Europe some British tourists could opt for cheaper alternatives.

The local authorities have increased their promotion budgets which is also good news. The lovely thing about The Mallorca Files it is that it is publicity which is totally free. Let us hope that the new BBC series have fantastic views and shows the island in a great light.