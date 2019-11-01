Shares:

Support for the ruling Spanish Socialist Party has fallen over recent weeks following the riots in Catalonia meanwhile the far right Vox party has seen their support double, probably for similar reasons. Vox would get 44 seats in the 350-seat house, up from 24 in an April election that saw the party become the first sizeable far-right group in parliament since Spain’s return to democracy.

The poll showed the ruling Socialists lead in voting intentions but with slightly fewer seats than in April’s inconclusive election. The rise of Vox is causing concern and their initial election successes were dismissed as a “flash in the pan.” But Spain is deeply divided over the issue of Catalonia, where the jailing of the members of the pro-independence regional government for organising the referendum on home rule, has led to riots. Many Spaniards would like to see the government take a hardline with the rioters and this has led to a growth in support for Vox.

The general election in Spain is not expected to end the political stalemate. Opinion polls point to victory for the socialists but they will not have enough support to form a government. It is rumoured that the socialists could pact with the centre right Ciudadanos party but so far this has been dismissed by both parties. There is even the possibility of a pact between the parties on the right of Spanish politics; Vox, Ciudadanos and the Partido Popular. This would be very controversial especially as Vox are involved.