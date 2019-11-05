Shares:

Usually you can hear a pin drop at Palma airport from November onwards. The island goes into its winter siesta with most hotels closed and few flights. But not this year. When I travelled across to London on Sunday I was amazed to discover that the airport was very busy and not just with domestic flights. Jet2 now operates a winter programme to the island and the airport was packed with British tourists.

Their check in area resembled a scene which you would expect in summer....hundreds of happy holidaymakers returning home. Finally winter tourism has become a reality and as we have always said, Majorca is probably better in winter.

The local authorities can thank Jet2 for putting the island on the map during the low season. The fact that Majorca has been enjoying a fantastic autumn weatherwise just underlines Majorca’s potential as a winter holiday destination.

At the World Travel Market fair in London the local authorities are more concerned with the summer season following the collapse of Thomas Cook. It is the key high season months which pay the mortgage but at least Winter tourism is finally paying a dividend. Which is fantastic news.