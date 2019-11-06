Shares:

I don’t know what the local authorities had expected in London this week but their fears over the state of the British holiday market have certainly been eased.

The Balearics are attending the World Travel Market fair in force and with a promotional campaign. Back in Palma the word was that the British market could be hit by Brexit and the collapse of Thomas Cook, in London it is a question of keep calm and carry on.

Thomas Cook clients are expected to book with other companies and the islands look on course for a good 2020.

The biggest problem the local authorities are finding is fake news.

There is a perception in Britain that the Balearics don’t want tourists.

This claim has been dispelled by the local authorities from Balearic President Francina Armengol to Andreu Serra, the Head of the Tourism Department at the Council of Majorca who have made speech after speech on the importance on the British market and how much they value British tourists.

Serra got a loud cheer at a reception organised by the Council of Majorca in the City of London on Monday night when he said that he hoped to see all those present in Majorca.

So really the local authorities should not be too worried the British Market is certainly loyal.