The Balearic government has launched a campaign in Britain underlining the loyalty to these islands of British holidaymakers. One of the supplements which we produced last week clearly states this fact with interview with four generations of the same family who have been coming here on holiday.

There was some concern before the World Travel Market that Brexit and the the collapse of Thomas Cook could dent the British market for next summer. But according to the Association of British Travel Agents (ABTA) a record number of British tourists could be coming to the island next summer. The fight to fill the void left by the demise of Thomas Cook is underway and Brexit, you get the impression, that it is not really an issue when it comes to people´s holidays. So the Balearics shouldn´t be too concerned.

This is just what the local authorities attending the World Travel Market fair in London wanted to hear. In fact, talks of a possible crisis in the British market were quite simply, Much Ado About Nothing.

To be honest it is too early to say whether the islands will have a record season next year because plenty could happen between now and early February. However, the reassurances which have been given will provide some relief for the local authorities. Overall the World Travel Market has given a good fair for the Balearics. The British market appears to be loyal and secure which is excellent news for everyone.