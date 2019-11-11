Shares:

You could get the impression sometimes that the British tourism market is forgotten because obviously the Germans rule supreme on Majorca. There is almost two German tourists for every one British holidaymaker on the island. But the British are obviously not forgotten, they are just not as important as they once were. But full marks to the local authorities this week in London, they pushed the boat out, underlining the importance of the British market to the Balearics. The Council of Majorca threw a party in the heart of the City of London for the travel trade and Majorca lovers. Majorcan food and wine were on the menu and the event was a big success. It seemed rather odd eating sobrasada and sipping Majorcan wine watching hundreds of city workers going home from the Square Mile.

One member of the local tourist industry was informed by a London cabbie that Majorca would always be his favourite holiday spot as she headed for the event, so it was obviously a good start. The local authorities and the tourist industry went to alot of trouble in London to underline how much they appreciate British tourism. They certainly got their message across. They were informed in London that Majorca would always be a key destination for the British.

There was some concern on the island that Brexit and the collapse of Thomas Cook could have dented the British holiday market. This was not the case at all. Infact there are reports that even more British tourists come could to the islands on holiday next summer. The British are no longer the forgotten market, more like the loyal market.