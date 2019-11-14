Shares:

Palma becomes a magical place over the Christmas period and we must remember that the festive season lasts until January 20, San Sebastian, which is the patron saint of the city.

The Christmas lights will officially be switched on in Palma on November 28 and they will remain in place until well into the New Year. This is a golden opportunity for the Palma city council to promote the city as a getaway festive destination. Thankfully this year there are more flights. Jet2 is operating a relatively large winter flights programme to the island from a number of key British airports.

The city council should be telling anyone who will listen that Palma is a great place to spend a holiday over the festive period. There are Christmas markets, plays, musicals, great shopping, great food and much more over the Christmas period in the city. The lights are obviously the highlight. Even though I have lived on Majorca for the best part of 40 years I still love to walk around Palma when the festive illuminations have been switched on.

Thanks in no small part to Jet2 winter tourism for the British market is becoming a reality again on the island.

This winter there are more hotels open and the additional revenue, albeit from a small but growing numbet of tourists is good news indeed. Palma is the big spot for a Christmas break, it is such a shame that there are not more flights from more UK airports. But, still it is a growing market.