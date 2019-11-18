Shares:

The Spanish election reached its climax this week ending in stalemate, as had been forecast while campaigning continues in Britain and there are fears that it could end with no party polling an overall majority.

In Spain the biggest surprise was the surge in support for the far-right party, Vox, which doubled the number of its seats in parliament and is now the fourth force in Spanish politics.

The Spanish Socialists Party, the overall winner, have now entered coalition talks with the far left party Podemos, but the combined force of these two parties is still not enough to give them an overall majority. The political uncertainty in Spain will continue at a time when there are fears over the state of the Spanish economy.

Also, Vox, has vowed to use their new found power to bring the bigger parties to task. In Britain, if the Conservatives fail to secure a majority there is a strong possibility that Labour leader, Jeremy Corbyn, will form a coalition with the Liberal Democrats and the Scottish Nationalists (SNP). This would mean that Brexit would be placed on hold and mean yet more political uncertainty.

Opinion polls point to a Conservative victory and a parliamentary majority but a day is a long time in politics. What is clear both in Britain and Spain is that smaller parties are starting to play a bigger role ending the two party system.

In Spain, Vox, could be key while in Britain the Liberal Democrats could be a new force in politics. But there are also dangers for the smaller parties; the once high-flying Ciudadanos party, slumped to defeat in Spain. They lost almost all their seats.