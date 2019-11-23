Shares:

Over the past month I have had access to the correspondence between Tory MP Sir Roger Gale and Gove’s team, which has been handed the task of protecting the rights of Britons living in the EU post Brexit. Gove is playing it by the book and has yet to come forth with any comforting guarantees for the long term - he is working on it. Wait and see is the advice coming out of No.10.

However, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn appears to be more up to speed with regards to the rights of EU nationals living and working in the UK and expatriates in the EU zone. On Thursday, buried amongst all his privatisation, scrapping certain charges and taxing the rich spiel, were some key statements regarding British expatriates. Labour has pledged to give EU workers the right to stay in the UK. And it hopes that by making that guarantee it will be able to convince the EU to offer the same deal to UK citizens living in the bloc, similar to the Royal Decree the Spanish have already approved protecting existing rights of Britons living in Spain. Labour’s manifesto says: “Labour believes that citizens’ rights should never have been used as a bargaining chip in the Brexit negotiations, and recognises the huge anxiety this has caused for the three million EU nationals living in the UK and the 1.2 million UK nationals who have made their home elsewhere in the EU.” The expat’s new comrade!