Shares:

They are the first to complain about any form of illegal or fair competition but Palma’s taxi drivers appear to enjoy their monopoly.

Earlier this week, I walked for 25 minutes back to office after having conducted an interview and I didn’t see one taxi and made sure to follow the most central roads in the hope of being able to nip back to the newsroom.

Then yesterday, I caught a cab from Son Espases and the cabbie had never heard of our well established offices, he was not too sure about the address, Paseo Mallorca and only after suggesting he headed for the National Police station did a bell start to ring. Needless to say, I was then taken on the scenic route of Palma.

I think it’s high time that the likes of Uber should be allowed to operate in the capital or even a car share app which is hugely popular on mainland Spain. I will not name it but people post their driving plans for the day on an app and fellow members who happen to be travelling in the same direction, be it near of far, can catch a lift for a share of the cost of the petrol.

Needless to say it is extremely popular with young people but it is gaining popularity all the time.

Perhaps the city council has given the taxi association certain orders in an attempt to encourage people to use public transport instead. I just don’t know.

But I find it thoroughly annoying and frustrating and I am not alone.