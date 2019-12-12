Shares:

Is there is a possibility that Boris Johnson could suffer the same fate as his predecessor Theresa May?

A new opinion poll states that Johnson may not secure an overall majority which would be a disaster for both him and the Conservative Party. May was ahead in the polls, called a general election to secure a bigger majority, but ended losing her majority and finding herself unable to push forward Brexit legislation.

Now, the polls have been wrong before and some even point to Johnson winning an overall majority but there is concern within the Conservative Party. Personally speaking I would say that Johnson is in the same boat as May. When she started campaigning she was relatively unknown but appeared to be a person who would get the job done. The more the electorate saw of May the less popular she became and this led to her election defeat, she won but without a majority. Johnson has not been that convincing on the election campaign trial. He appears to be the master of the one-liners but there isn´t much substance in his argument. Get Brexit done, appears to be his only message.

Meanwhile, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has concentrated his efforts on more pressing domestic issues such as the National Health Service and Education. Corbyn has done well in the debates and over the last seven days you have got the impression that Corbyn rather than Johnson had found new impetus. The polls could be wrong but Johnson faces a nervous 48 hours.