A seaplane at Puerto Pollensa, Majorca.

The regional director for ports observation that there doesn’t appear to be space to accommodate civilian seaplanes in Puerto Pollensa shouldn’t come as any great surprise. Where and how would they be moored? This was a question raised when, a few weeks ago, the Majorcan Aeronautical Foundation, which has been behind the initiative for a seaplanes training centre, had intimated that there was something of a green light for it from two authorities - the Air Safety Agency and the ministry of defence.

It now seems that these authorities haven’t given express permission and nor has the Costas Authority. Meanwhile, the regional ports authority (Ports IB) has, quite reasonably, considered the feasibility of mooring. Because of the width of planes, it doesn’t see how this can be done.

What benefit would these seaplanes really bring? The project seems to be based as much on the romance of seaplanes in Pollensa Bay as on any practical value. Mayor Tomeu Cifre has reinforced this idea. He appears to envisage there being a return to the days when there were commercial flights. The fact that there were at one time routes from Rome and Southampton is irrelevant to the discussion. It is even more irrelevant because the defence ministry has flatly ruled out there being commercial flights.