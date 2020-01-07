Shares:

Here we go again. Hoteliers talking down the coming year and warning of opening later and a resulting shorter season. Not the best way of injecting some confidence into the local tourism industry as a whole with many businesses on the eve of planning their programme for the coming year. What is more, while hoteliers talk negatively about Brexit, in the UK, the tourist industry is talking of a Brexit bounce in bookings.

There have been reports this week of a surge in demand since the start of the year for holidays with the Balearics, as always, one of the most popular destinations.

“Renewed confidence drives early peaks sales,” was the headline of a press story over the past few days quoting one tour operator as saying: “ Clarity on Brexit following the election has proven a boost. People are feeling there is light at the end of the Brexit tunnel...No one has mentioned the word Brexit for two weeks. That’s making people want to spend money...”

A Tui spokesperson said demand for summer 2020 is already strong and the family market is particularly buoyant.

“Greece, Balearics and Turkey remain the most popular choices so far for beach breaks and Mexico for long-haul; North Africa has proved popular for value and year-round sun,” said Tui. So perhaps Majorcan hoteliers should think again.