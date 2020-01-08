Viewpoint
Mind the far right Sanchez
Pedro Sanchez nudged it to finally form a macro-coalition government yesterday, at last. There were tears, applause, hugs and kisses but also a harsh volley from far right party Vox which, now with a say in how Spain is going to be managed over the next four years, or until the coalition splits and there is a new election, used the investiture debate to make it blatantly clear where it stands.
Apart from having a pop at Sanchez and his buddies, Vox party leader Santiago Abascal used his platform to mount a massive attack on Morocco. Over the past few years I have come to love Morocco and have also witnessed how it has, and is, developing into a new African powerhouse. And, being just across the water from Spain, it has extremely close ties, especially when it comes to commerce, trade and controlling illegal immigration. The two countries are working well together on these and many other issues.
Sadly, Vox put the boot in and in doing so, also fired a warning shot to Sanchez that Vox are not going to sit in opposition quietly as the country’s third most voted party. “Spain is currently alone and humiliated by Europe and Morocco,” Abascal proclaimed, demanding that Morocco be kicked out from the “territorial waters of the Canaries” while claiming that Sanchez is “devaluing” Spain, opening it up to mockery from other countries. Ding, ding, round one!
