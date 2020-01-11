Shares:

What a disappointment Prince Harry must be to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth and even his father and brother. The royal household has been exceptionally lenient towards Prince Harry; his foolish and bad behaviour has been quietly forgotten. Even the media have been more than fair with Prince Harry. His announcement that he was stepping back from being a senior royal must have felt like a slam in the face for the royal household.

The fact that there was allegedly no warning just underlines how selfish the Duke and Duchess of Sussex must be. No royal protocol was followed they just made a decision and then slapped it on their instagram site.

The Republican movement in Britain must have thought it was Christmas. The move will have obviously damaged the royal family a time when even the Queen admits to a rocky 2019. And why has Prince Harry taken this decision? To protect his family, he says, from the media. Yes, now that he is not a senior member of the royal family he will not be in the media spotlight. He can now look forward to a quiet life with his family without the trappings of being a senior royal. That is the life he wants and that is the life he should get. But, there should be no going back.

I do not think it is correct that he should keep his title or even his income from the crown. He wanted a split so he should get a clean split. His next task should be to find a new job to support his family.