Shares:

Some may say it’s media hysteria, but it’s not. Henry and Meghan are being targeted from all sides, in particular by members of the general public, not to mention the media which they decided to take on. Not a wise move, Harry should have learnt from his late mother that the media can be very helpful, but it takes two to Tango.

Prior to this latest incident, the couple were all over the front pages last year for their private jet hopping hols - what were they doing about their carbon footprint? Not much by the looks of things, it took Sir Elton John to step in and pay off the couple’s carbon credits after using his private jet on one trip. Both Harry and Meghan have spoken passionately in public about their concerns for the environment and the need to protect and save it - very worthy.

However, now they have decided to spend their time jetting back and forth from the UK to Canada, what about their own carbon footprint. On paper, private jets emit more emissions than large transatlantic carriers because there are fewer people on board.

Over the past few months plenty has been talked about the general public flying less in order to reduce their carbon footprint, now they want to be like Joe public, what’s their excuse?