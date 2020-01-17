Shares:

As the Bulletin reported yesterday, Majorca’s cycling industry is in top gear and tens of thousands of cyclists will be coming to the island from across the world until around mid May.

I know there is a certain amount of animosity to cyclists, especially on the roads, but the cycle industry has become a vital part of the local tourist industry and therefore the economy and a perfect example of this is Girona, near Barcelona.

The Great Recession of 2008 crippled its housing market. But suddenly, between end-2018 and end-2019, property sales prices surged 15% and the real estate boom is down to cyclists.

Property developers realised that Girona’s pleasant weather, pristine roadways, quiet atmosphere, people, food and culture are perfect for cycling aficionados. Businesses soon emerged offering short-term rentals and marketing the Catalan town far and wide as a cycling Mecca.

The spike in business has been considerable. Ten years ago, the city had issued just 10 of the tourist licenses required to rent a home for under 32 days.

Today, more than 700 have been issued, local brokers say. That growth was in part spurred by a shortage of local hotel rooms and the expansion of platforms like Airbnb and Vrbo. And, local businesses have been quick to join the ride to riches, so don’t put the brakes on Majorca.