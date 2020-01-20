Shares:

Something needed to be done and full marks to the local ministry for tourism for taking such bold and groundbreaking action. I fully welcome the ban on pub crawls and other events which encourage excessive drinking which has helped give Magalluf its “bad boy/girl” image.

But the booze quota in all inclusive holidays in Magalluf and the Playa de Palma could open up a can of worms which the local authorities may struggle to deal with. Firstly, I think it is rather unfair that the booze limit only targets Magalluf, the Playa de Palma and San Antonio in Ibiza. So in Magalluf your all-inclusive booze package only extends to six drinks but if you walk down to a hotel in Palmanova it is businesses as normal.

Also, if you have already booked an all-inclusive holiday in Magalluf and the Playa de Palma will you be offered compensation or a holiday in another resort? The quota is six all inclusive alcoholic drinks but you can still buy as many drinks as you like from the bar (in theory). There will be grumbles but the result of the survey on our website does suggest that the majority of our online readers (sixty percent of whom are in the UK) do support the government’s action.

For too long the local authorities have been talking about trying to tackle the problem but finally they have taken the bull by the horns and with decisive legislation, however unpopular it may seem for some. The party is over in Magalluf and the Playa de Palma. Will it hit bookings? I doubt it but the local authorities have blasted a clear message across the globe that excessive drinking and bad behaviour will not be tolerated.