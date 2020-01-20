Three cheers...
For the National Police operation against the United Tribuns. The fact that the leader in Majorca is the son of a one-time Real Mallorca player was frankly neither here nor there. He was the head of another gang which has wanted to establish itself on the island and grab control of the underworld action.
There have been the Hells Angels and only a couple of weeks or so ago, there was the report about Brothers Till Death. They all have something in common - biker culture - and an apparent desire to target Majorca. Residents of Arenal, who were concerned about the United Tribuns opening an establishment a couple of years ago, would seem to have been proved correct.
