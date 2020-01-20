A big boo...
For small creatures that can do great damage to the natural world. Used as Majorca is to the processionary caterpillar and the “picudo rojo” red bettle and the havoc it has caused with palm trees, it seems that there is no end to other pests which can suddenly appear and be added to the list.
As yet, “Xylosandrus compactus”, otherwise known as the black twig borer, has not been elevated to plague status - it has only been found in one tree in Calvia - but it was just Majorca’s luck that the beetle should make its debut in Spain on the island. Hopefully, its debut will prove to be its swansong as well.
